Cara Delevingne's Secret Mulberry Project; Diane von Furstenberg Names New Art Director

Cara Delevingne's Secret Mulberry Project: The rumor mill has been circulating that "It" girl Cara Delevingne has been working on a secret project for London-based luxury band, Mulberry. On Thursday, Mulberry confirmed that a collaborative "creative project" with the supermodel will be unveiled at a dinner at Claridge's on Sunday night during London Fashion Week. Delevingne, who is the current face of the brand, will host the event alongside House & Holmes's creative director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Mulberry CEO Bruno Guillon. The brand is known for naming bags after major celebrities—think the 'Alexa' and 'Del Rey' purses named after Alexa Chung and Lana Del Rey, respectively. Could the “Cara" be Mulberry's next big thing? [Vogue UK]

DVF Names New Art Director: After overseeing the design team of her namesake brand for the past few years, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has named Bally Switzerland’s creative director Michael Herz to take over “the promotion, direction and design of the DVF brand.” Von Furstenberg told WWD, “as the company continues to grow—and we continue to expand our product categories—it is so important to have someone next to me who will ensure that all products with the DVF name remain true to our brand.” [WWD]

LVMH Names 'Prize for Young Designers' Finalists: Since November, fashion design hopefuls have been submitting applications for the highly-coveted 300,000 euro investment prize of LVMH’s new young designers competition. On Thursday, Delphine Arnault announced the 30 semi-finalists who will present their collections to a panel of legendary industry names, including Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, and Raf Simons. CG by Chris Gelinas, Creatures of the Wind by Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters, Bruno Pieters of Honest, Shayne Oliver's Hood by Air, Tim Coppensand, Suno by Erin Beatty, and Max Osterweis are just a few of finalists selected from around the world. [Fashion Times]