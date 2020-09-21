I Ran a Mile In This Mask Without Needing to Take it Off
For the past few months, running has been a little different. I want to wear a face mask constantly, but when I’m out of breath, a face mask makes me overheat and makes it even more difficult to breathe. I started wearing it around my chin, and if I saw even the shadow of a person, I’d immediately pull it up and over my nose. It’s been annoying to say the least: when I’m running it’s nice to zone out and just get caught up in the trees and buildings passing by in a blur. Constantly worrying about my face mask positioning really sucks me out of that, and it also makes me concerned about other people’s safety, too. I’ve looked long and hard for a face mask perfect for running, and after some searching, I found one I love.
Caraa makes my favorite normal face mask, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that their exercise mask is top-notch as well. It has a pre-bent nose wire, which is my favorite new mask feature, to help ensure it doesn’t slide or jiggle. It also has a “mouth wire,” which is made from vertical boning to help keep the fabric away from your mouth while you’re breathing heavier during exercise. The sides fit securely on your face so air can’t escape, and the ear loops are adjustable so it won’t hurt. There is space for a filter if you want the added protection, as well. The masks come in packs of three and in a few different colors. They are washable, lightweight, and most importantly, breathable.
I feel silly having run in any face mask other than this one. I no longer need to pull it up or down, I can wear it for a mile, or more, no problem. And that only makes me want to run more often.
Caraa Sport Masks
