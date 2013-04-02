Carbon Monoxide Killed ‘Buckwild’ Star

CHEAT SHEET
Shain Gandee and two other people died of carbon-monoxide poisoning after their truck became stuck in mud, authorities in West Virginia say. The star of MTV's reality show Buckwild was found dead yesterday along with his uncle and another passenger. Gandee's Ford Bronco was mired in mud and its tailpipe was submerged, possibly causing the truck to fill with gas. MTV suspended filming of the second season and issued a statement praising Gandee’s “magnetic personality.”