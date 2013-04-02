CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    POSTMORTEM

    Carbon Monoxide Killed ‘Buckwild’ Star

    Shain Gandee, from MTV's "Buckwild". (Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

    Shain Gandee and two other people died of carbon-monoxide poisoning after their truck became stuck in mud, authorities in West Virginia say. The star of MTV's reality show Buckwild was found dead yesterday along with his uncle and another passenger. Gandee's Ford Bronco was mired in mud and its tailpipe was submerged, possibly causing the truck to fill with gas. MTV suspended filming of the second season and issued a statement praising Gandee’s “magnetic personality.”

    Read it at Associated Press