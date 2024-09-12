Cardi B Announces Birth of Third Child with Offset Weeks After Split
CONGRATS
Congratulations are in order for Cardi B after she gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset. She announced the news on her Instagram with a carousel of photos from the hospital. “The prettiest lil thing,” Cardi wrote along with the baby girl’s birthday, Sept. 7. The name of the child hasn’t been revealed. In one photo, the star’s daughter, Kulture, 6, can be seen holding her new sister alongside her father, Offset, and brother, Wave, 3. A short video shows the newborn laying on her father’s chest. The birth of their third child comes a little more than a month after Cardi filed for divorce for the second time after six years of marriage. The day after she filed, she took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. “With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote. Offset, who is also a rapper, is a member of the group Migos.