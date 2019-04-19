Cardi B Declines Plea Deal in New York Strip Club Fight Case

Rapper Cardi B rejected a plea deal on Friday in connection to the New York City strip club fight she was allegedly involved in last summer, local news station WNBC reports. The rapper declined an A misdemeanor plea after she allegedly attacked and threw an ice bucket at two bartender sisters at a Queens club in August. Cardi B reportedly suspected one of the sisters was romantically involved with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. In her previous hearing, Cardi B's attorney denied the rapper knew that she “caused anybody any harm.” She is due back in court in late May.