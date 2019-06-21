Cardi B Indicted by Grand Jury for Alleged Strip-Club Fight

Rapper and singer Cardi B was indicted by a Queens grand jury on Friday for unspecified charges related to an incident in a strip club, in which she allegedly attacked two bartending sisters. Surveillance video reportedly showed Cardi throwing an ice bucket at the women after being court ordered to stay away from them. In April, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, rejected a plea deal to a Class A misdemeanor for the alleged 2018 brawl. The details of Cardi’s case will remain sealed until her arraignment next week. Cardi’s 2019 album Invasion of Privacy netted her a Grammy.