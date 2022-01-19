Cardi B Offers to Cover Funeral Costs for Bronx Fire Victims
CONDOLENCES
Rapper Cardi B has offered to cover the costs of funerals for the 17 people killed in a devastating fire last week in New York City. In a statement to TMZ, the star said: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal.” Cardi B is said to be working together with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to bring relief to the victims of the fire. Eight of those killed in the blaze on Jan. 9 were kids, and fire officials said an open door in the 120-unit building turned the blaze into a rapidly spreading inferno that many victims likely had no chance of escaping.