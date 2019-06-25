CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Assault Charges
On Tuesday, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges related to an incident that allegedly occurred at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York, Reuters reports. Surveillance video footage reportedly showed Cardi throwing an ice bucket at two bartenders, one of whom she allegedly suspected of having an affair with her husband Offset. Cardi previously rejected a plea deal which would have guaranteed her zero jail time. The star is now facing a total of 14 charges, with the top charge of assault in the second degree carrying with it a maximum of seven years in prison. Cardi remained optimistic in spite of her courtroom woes, telling a concert crowd on Saturday, “I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!”