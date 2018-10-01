Cardi B Turns Herself In to Cops Over Strip-Club Fight

Rap icon Cardi B turned herself in to police Monday over allegations that she orchestrated an attack on two bartenders at a strip club in Queens, according to a Monday report from the New York Daily News. The drama is said to have begun when Cardi visited the Angels Strip Club on August 29 to watch rap trio Migos perform, and she came face-to-face with bartenders identified only as Jade and Baddie Gi. Cardi is purported to have had a longstanding feud with Jade, whom she believes slept with her husband, Offset, who is a member of Migos. TMZ reports Cardi allegedly ordered her posse to attack the sisters with bottles, chairs, and a hookah device. A source told TMZ the fight only occurred because someone threw a drink, and that Cardi’s orders weren’t premeditated. Both bartenders refused medical attention. Cardi will reportedly be charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Later Monday, she walked out the station with a summons to appear in court for “misdemeanor assault.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10