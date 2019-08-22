CHEAT SHEET
Cardi B’s Alleged Accomplice in Strip Club Brawl Sold Over $12K Worth of Crack: Feds
Cardi B’s alleged accomplice in a strip club brawl last year has been accused of selling $12,000 worth of crack, Page Six reports. In court documents filed Thursday, federal prosecutors said Jeffrey Bush conducted at least six sales of crack cocaine between February and August 2019 totaling over $12,000—all of which were recorded and surveilled. The prosecutors said an investigation revealed that Bush cooked the crack in his apartment after obtaining cocaine from a supplier. During a search of his apartment at the time of Bush’s arrest, officials also reportedly found narcotics, “unknown pills,” almost $15,000 in cash, and devices used in the creation and use of fake credit cards.
Bush was charged with “possessing with intent to sell at least 280 grams of cocaine base” after officials investigated the criminal activity of the Bloods street gang, of which Bush is allegedly a member. Bush pleaded not guilty through his attorney during his Thursday arraignment, and faces up to life in prison if convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Authoritiessaid Bush “served as ‘muscle’” for Cardi B during a fight last year with two employees at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York. Prosecutors said Bush’s celebrity connection made him a flight risk, claiming he had “means at his disposal to enable his flight.”