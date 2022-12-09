Open Up Pandora’s Walk With This Glowing Cariuma x ‘Avatar’ Sneaker Collab

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s December 2009. I enter my 8th-grade homeroom class and experience one of my earliest memories of a film’s rapid commercial success. Avatar. (I see you, Twilight, and always will.) Everyone is talking about this new action-packed release they saw with their families over the weekend, and how cool and blue the futuristic land of Pandora looks. I mean, total sci-fi vibes.

Now it’s December 2022 and a few things have been on my mind lately: 1) what to buy my family for the holidays, as a chronic last-minute shopper, 2) the fact that I did not score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, as a chronic obsessive Swiftie, and 3) how Avatar’s long-awaited sequel is being released next weekend, 13 years later, and how cool and blue these glow-in-the-dark sneakers from Cariuma’s Avatar launch look. Just imagine stepping into the theatre—or frolicking through a bioluminescent rainforest—in these bad boys.

Cariuma x Avatar Low Top Banshee Sneaker Buy at Cariuma $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Avatar collection also includes a pair of colorfully spotted black sneakers, as recently gifted to Jimmy Fallon on his talk show by Avatar’s very own Sam Worthington, who plays the film’s lead Jake Sully, and a high-top version of these sneakers. The artistic representation of this collection was inspired by the unique plants found in Avatar’s Pandoran ocean and the wings of the film’s mountain banshee.

Cariuma x Avator High Top Banshee Canvas Sneaker Buy at Cariuma $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cariuma is a brand that is passionate about people, the planet, and sustainability. Their mission is to design good-looking, comfortable, and timeless sneakers that are consciously made. I suppose one could say that these Avatar sneakers “help protect the balance of life,” while also being a major flex to gift yourself or your most sci-fi-obsessed loved one. (Feliz Na’vi dad.)

Cariuma x Avatar Underwater Sneakers Buy at Cariuma $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Before we know it, it will be the year 2154. I wonder if, by then, there will be sneakers I can wear to walk on actual water, assuming that I become an immortal humanoid (or vampire). Anyway, until then, happy Avatar-viewing and glow-in-the-dark-sneaker-wearing season.

