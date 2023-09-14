Cariuma Just Dropped Sustainable Leather Slip-Ons Just in Time for Fall

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The official start of fall is just around the corner, and while I’m lamenting summer’s end and dreading the shorter days to come, I am excited for sweater leather weather to begin. Fortunately, sustainable and celebrity-loved footwear brand Cariuma understood the assignment this season, and its latest drop is my favorite from the brand to date. Its new Premium Leather Slip-On drop is equal parts elevated and effortless without sacrificing Cariuma’s unparalleled comfort—yes, you can even wear them to the office.

While slip-on sneakers usually fall in the casual footwear category, Cariuma’s sleek iteration epitomizes the quasi-cliche dress-up-or-down shoe. The leather is buttery-soft but features a semi-grained, lived-in look. No, I won’t be wearing these with cocktail dresses or formalwear, but they’re a fuss-free and business-casual-friendly alternative to ankle boots or strappy flats that don’t look quite as sporty as traditional sneakers and slip-ons.

Premium Leather Slip-On in Black Buy At Cariuma $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Premium Leather Slip-On in Brown Buy At Cariuma $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Premium Leather Slip-On in White Buy At Cariuma $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While not vegan, all of the leather that Cariuma uses is ethically sourced and is a “byproduct of the meat & dairy industries.” Plus, all of the brand’s leather and suede shoes are Gold-rated by the Leather Working Group (LWG), a non-profit organization that advocates for responsible and environmentally friendly leather production practices.

As with most of Cariuma’s covetable launches, we expect the Leather Slip-On will be a hit, so if you want to avoid missing out on its best drop of the year—or being relegated to a lengthy waitlist—we suggest adding your size to cart and checking out as soon as possible. The Premium Leather Slip-On is available in both men’s and women’s sizes and in brown, black, and white leather.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons.