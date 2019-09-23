CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Celebrity Chef Carl Ruiz Dies at 44
Carl Ruiz, a celebrity chef who regularly appeared on the Food Network, has died at the age of 44. Ruiz’s New York City restaurant, La Cubana, confirmed his death on Sunday, writing on Instagram: “... We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother... Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. ” La Cubana said it would continue his work to establish “The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs.” The restaurant did not share the cause of death.
Fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri shared his sorrow over Ruiz’s passing on Instagram. “I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef,” Fieri wrote. “... Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million.”