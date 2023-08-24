Carlos Santana Pauses Own Concert to Go on Transphobic Rant
NOT SO SMOOOTH
Rocker Carlos Santana unleashed a protracted transphobic diatribe at a concert in New Jersey last month, TMZ reported Thursday. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana said, in footage that’s now going viral. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.” Santana also said he shared the same views as comedian Dave Chappelle, whose transphobic and antisemitic comments have ramped up considerably in recent years. So not smooth, dude.