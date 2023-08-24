CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Carlos Santana Pauses Own Concert to Go on Transphobic Rant

    NOT SO SMOOOTH

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Carlos Santana

    REUTERS

    Rocker Carlos Santana unleashed a protracted transphobic diatribe at a concert in New Jersey last month, TMZ reported Thursday. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana said, in footage that’s now going viral. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.” Santana also said he shared the same views as comedian Dave Chappelle, whose transphobic and antisemitic comments have ramped up considerably in recent years. So not smooth, dude.

    Read it at TMZ
    ,