Rock Legend Sets Record Straight on Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama

Nancy Meyers Breaks Silence on Death of Muse Diane Keaton
GRAB A TISSUE
Filmmaker and romantic comedy pioneer Nancy Meyers broke her silence following the death of her frequent collaborator Diane Keaton, who died on Saturday at the age of 79. “Knowing her and working with her changed my life,” Meyers wrote in an Instagram tribute to the Oscar-winning Annie Hall star. “As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years—at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences.” Meyers also noted how huge a loss Keaton’s death is to Hollywood at large. “As a movie lover, I’m with you all—we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.” Meyers first worked with Keaton on 1987’s Baby Boom. The duo partnered up three more times over the next two decades, including for 1991’s Father of the Bride and its 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II. Something’s Gotta Give, the 2003 hit film that earned Keaton her fourth Best Actress Oscar nomination, brought their partnership into the 21st century. “She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star,” Meyers continued. “Thank you Di. I’ll miss you forever.”