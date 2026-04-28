Cruise Ship Passenger Killed in Horror Balcony Plunge

A woman has plunged to her death from her cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival cruise ship near California’s Catalina Island. Relatives accompanying the passenger raised the alarm with the crew on the Carnival Firenze, the New York Post reported, citing NBC Los Angeles. “All appropriate authorities have been alerted,” a Carnival spokesperson told the broadcaster. “As is customary, law enforcement will board the ship today on Catalina Island to conduct the required investigation.” The woman’s identity and the circumstances of her fall have not been disclosed. The spokesperson added: “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one.” The 1,061-foot Firenze can carry up to 4,126 guests and 1,425 crew. The death comes a day after a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member went overboard from the Norwegian Breakaway off the Massachusetts coast, sparking a major search about 12 miles from Cape Cod.