Man Lost at Sea After Falling Off Cruise Ship
A cruise ship crew member is missing after he plunged into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 12 miles off Cape Cod. The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway vessel was on a Bermuda-to-Boston voyage when security footage captured the worker going over the side near Wellfleet, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Sunday, sending a man-overboard call across the vessel and the launch of lifeboats. A U.S. Coast Guard search helicopter began sweeping the waters shortly after 1:15 a.m., alongside Station Provincetown responders, CBS News Boston reported. Rebecca Durandisse, a passenger from Needham, Massachusetts, told the station: “It’s very heartbreaking. This morning they ended up saying that someone went over, a crew went over the ledge.” The hunt was called off just after midday “pending new information.” The identity of the missing crew member remains undisclosed, and it is not known what led him to fall overboard. The Breakaway docked at Boston’s Black Falcon Terminal minutes before noon Sunday, with passengers handed a letter explaining their late embarkation.