HBO’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Sets Premiere Date
HBO Max has announced Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a spinoff of the comedy hit The Big Bang Theory, will launch in July. The show features Big Bang stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie. Creator Chuck Lorre has called it a “science fiction action-adventure comedy” which is based on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman), who must restore reality when he breaks a device built by Big Bang characters Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally creating a multiverse Armageddon. Also in the show are Stuart’s girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), his geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie). The stars made the announcement at a panel at CCXP Mexico City on Sunday, and revealed that frequent Tim Burton collaborator Danny Elfman has written the original music for the series. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is now the fourth show in the lucrative Big Bang universe, which includes the prequel Young Sheldon (which ran for 141 episodes on CBS) and a spinoff of that show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which was renewed this year for a third season on CBS. The Big Bang Theory ran on CBS from 2007 to 2019, catapulting the careers of its ensemble cast, including Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco.