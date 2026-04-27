Last Remaining Member of Historic Girl Group Dies at 80
Nedra Talley Ross, the last remaining original member of iconic girl group The Ronettes has died at 80. The group formed in New York in 1959 and was fronted by Ronnie Spector, her older sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Talley. They signed to producer Phil Spector’s label in March 1963 and scored a string of hits, including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You,” “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up,” and “Walking in the Rain.” The Ronettes’ Instagram page announced Talley Ross’ death on Sunday. “She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the page posted in tribute, noting Talley Ross’ “style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.” Her daughter, Nedra K. Ross, posted on Facebook that her mother passed on Sunday morning “safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved” and noted she had gone “home to be with the Lord.” The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Spector’s wall of sound production and their driving harmonies inspired artists as diverse as Amy Winehouse (who also adopted their trademark beehive hairdo), the Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, the Ramones, Billy Joel, and the Beatles. The Ronettes set a new Billboard record in 2021, when their Christmas hit “Sleigh Ride” saw them return to the Top 10 after a break of 58 years and two months, creating chart history for the longest gap between Top 10 appearances. Estelle Bennett died in 2009 and Ronnie Spector died in 2022.