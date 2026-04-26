Fairground Slingshot Ride Cable Snaps Midair in Terrifying Crash
A cable snapped on a fairground ride at the Seville Fair in Spain on Friday night, injuring four people, including the two children who were riding the bungee-style catapult. Videos published by the Daily Mail show the catapult launching two passengers 300 feet into the air. While airborne, the cable suddenly snaps, sending the capsule crashing towards the ground. The two children sustained minor injuries, as did people on the ground who were struck by debris from the ride. “Four people have been injured of a mild nature, being treated on the spot. [Emergency services] subsequently transferred two of them (those who were traveling inside) to a health center,” the Seville Emergency Service Department said in a Facebook post. Spain’s National Police are investigating the cause of the accident. “Local Police have inspected the documentation. [There was] rapid intervention of all emergency services,” the SESD added.