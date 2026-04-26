Buckingham Palace Makes Decision on King Visit After WHCA Shooting

North Dakota state Rep. Liz Conmy died Saturday following a plane crash in Minnesota. Conmy and the unidentified pilot were the only people on board, with both confirmed dead after the aircraft crashed in Brooklyn Park soon after departing from Crystal Airport. The local fire department and police arrived within minutes, but witnesses described a “huge fire” preventing first responders from accessing the plane. One onlooker who lives across from the crash site shared: “The police got here in a few minutes, but it was kind of sad to watch them. You could almost tell on their faces that there was a person in there, and they were kind of circling the plane; they couldn’t do anything without fire.” The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, with an examination of the wreckage expected to begin on Monday or Tuesday. North Dakota State Sen. Tim Mathern has released a statement for his colleague, sharing: “Rep. Liz Conmy was my running mate and friend. She had a zest for life and a strong work ethic. Our democracy needs more like her. She will be missed by Democrats and Republicans alike. Her family has our love and support.”
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- 1North Dakota Lawmaker Liz Conmy Dies in Plane Crash'SHE WILL BE MISSED'Democrat Liz Conmy and a pilot died in a fiery plane crash in Minnesota.
- 2Palace Makes Decision on King Visit After WHCA ShootingROYAL VISITThe trip will be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first official state visit to the U.S.
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- 3‘King of Pop’ Biopic Shatters Box Office CompetitionHE HEThe impressive start has already recouped its $200 million price tag.
- 4Fairground Slingshot Ride Cable Snaps Midair in Horror CrashCLOSE CALLFour people were injured in the accident.
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- 5Trump Texts Reporter at Peace Talks to 'Come Home'COME HOME!!!A direct message from Trump broke the news before his official announcement.
- 6'Wicked' Star Accuses Airline of ‘Blatant Segregation’STRANDEDThe actress said Southern Airways did not allow her to board because of her wheelchair.
- 7Princess Cruise Ship Makes Gruesome Discovery at SeaOCEAN OF TEARSAn orange life vest was spotted bobbing in the ocean.
- 8Roommate Arrested After Missing Grad Student Found DeadTRAGIC TWISTThe deceased man’s roommate has been named as a suspect. He’s currently in custody.
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- 9Autopilot Steers Plane Towards Mountain as Pilots DistractedCOCKPIT CHAOSTwo mid-air incidents left the pilots distracted.
- 10‘Baywatch’ Actor Says Video Exonerates Him for Killing Dog SHEDDING NEW LIGHTA video appears to show the owner’s other dogs roaming the street without a leash.
Buckingham Palace Makes Decision on King Visit After WHCA Shooting
Buckingham Palace announced that the royals’ visit to the White House, scheduled for next week, is still on after the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Washington, D.C., New York, and Virginia in a four-day trip that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of government, we can confirm the state visit by their majesties will proceed as planned,” a palace spokesperson told Reuters. “The king and queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow,” the spokesperson added. The trip will be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first official state visit to the U.S., widely seen as an attempt to temper relations between the two countries.
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Michael outperformed all other films in its opening weekend, earning $97 million at the domestic box office and $217 million globally. This impressive start has already recouped its $200 million price tag. The biopic about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, had the biggest debut of any film in that genre this weekend. It’s a record the film achieved despite receiving some of the worst reviews from critics, with a disappointing 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, tells the story of the artist’s meteoric rise beginning with the Jackson 5. Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the icon in what critics have described as a sanitized retelling of his life. Its opening weekend was the second highest of the year, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which made $131 million in its debut. The children’s animated movie took the backseat for the first time, coming in second this weekend after three straight weeks at Number 1. Project Hail Mary still held a strong number three, earning $13.2 million in its sixth weekend.
A cable snapped on a fairground ride at the Seville Fair in Spain on Friday night, injuring four people, including the two children who were riding the bungee-style catapult. Videos published by the Daily Mail show the catapult launching two passengers 300 feet into the air. While airborne, the cable suddenly snaps, sending the capsule crashing towards the ground. The two children sustained minor injuries, as did people on the ground who were struck by debris from the ride. “Four people have been injured of a mild nature, being treated on the spot. [Emergency services] subsequently transferred two of them (those who were traveling inside) to a health center,” the Seville Emergency Service Department said in a Facebook post. Spain’s National Police are investigating the cause of the accident. “Local Police have inspected the documentation. [There was] rapid intervention of all emergency services,” the SESD added.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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President Donald Trump personally texted a reporter shortly before abruptly scrapping the peace talks she was sent to cover. Caitlin Doornbos was in Islamabad to cover the expected U.S.-Iran talks and shared a screenshot showing Trump telling her to “come home!!!” after she said she planned to stay until there was confirmation they would go ahead. He later announced the talks had been called off publicly on Truth Social. “I just canceled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” Trump wrote. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP” On X, Doornbos said the Iranian delegation left Islamabad without meeting U.S. officials after days of speculation the visit could expand into formal talks. “Remember: there’s no news until there’s news,” she wrote earlier, before adding in a follow-up: “I knew this would jinx things.”
Marissa Bode, 25, is blasting Southern Airways over what she called “blatant segregation” after being denied boarding. The Wicked actress took to TikTok on Thursday to detail the “awful experience,” saying she was blocked from a connecting flight to Pennsylvania because she’s in a wheelchair. Bode said she initially approached the gate agents for help locating her ticket, but they instead looked at her and asked if she could stand. When she told them no, she claims they responded: “I’m sorry, because of that, we’re gonna have to deny you boarding.” The actress said her team had already coordinated accommodations in advance, but staff told her that all Southern Airways aircrafts require stairs for boarding and raised concerns about her 35-pound wheelchair. For Bode, the ordeal wasn’t an isolated incident. “It is very rare that I’m flying and there isn’t a problem with my chair or I’m not talked down to,” she said. Stranded, she said she was forced to scrap the flight and drive roughly three and a half hours to make it to her speaking engagement in Pennsylvania.
Crew members of the Sapphire Princess cruise ship were horrified to discover five bodies floating in the Mediterranean as the ship traveled toward Cartagena, Spain, during a two-week cruise to Copenhagen. The crew “observed an orange inflatable lifejacket in the water” on Tuesday after departing from Cagliari in Sardinia, Italy. The ship quickly changed course and launched its fast rescue boat to investigate. ”Five deceased individuals were recovered by the Sapphire Princess crew members and coordinated efforts with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center,” the American Princess cruise line company said in a statement to the media. The deceased individuals were not employees or passengers, according to a spokesperson. They were not identified. “We extend our sincere condolences for this loss and are grateful to our crew for their swift response and efforts to render assistance,” the company added. Spanish authorities were reportedly investigating a possible link to a small “migrant boat” found adrift near Cartagena earlier in the week. Police fear another 13 people may still be missing, according to a local report. Another ship in the cruise line, the Regal Princess, rescued four people from a small vessel in distress in the Caribbean in February.
A man pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of South Florida was found dead on the bridge connecting the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg on Friday. Zamil Limon, 27, was one of two Bangladeshi students reported missing last week. The other, Nahida Bristy, 27, was last seen at USF’s Natural and Environmental Sciences building on the morning of April 16. Limon was last spotted at his off-campus home the same day. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday listed the two as being “endangered,” explaining that new information had come to light. On Friday morning, deputies arrested Limon’s roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh. They had been called to his residence for a domestic violence issue that involved a brief standoff with a SWAT team before he was taken into custody. Abugharbieh faces charges of failure to report a death, unlawfully moving a dead body, evidence tampering, domestic violence battery, and false imprisonment. Bristy is still missing and the investigation is ongoing. She is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, while Limon studied geography, environmental science, and policy.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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The autopilot of a plane carrying 94 people veered towards mountainous terrain, as the distracted pilots “inadvertently omitted” to retract the landing gear. The Alliance Airlines Embraer ERJ 190 took off at night from Cairns in Queensland, Australia, bound for Brisbane in July last year, a new report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau revealed Friday. During the climb, the captain warned the plane’s rate of ascent was slow. This, along with a directive that caused the autopilot to steer right towards the mountainous terrain, meant the pilots were “distracted in the take-off sequence” and left the landing gear down. When the first officer made an initial left turn and engaged the autopilot, “the aircraft started a right turn toward terrain.” The captain noticed and told the first officer to correct, then realized the landing gear was still down and “reflexively” retracted it despite the plane traveling “17 [knots] above the maximum landing gear retraction speed.” The now-18-year-old plane continued “without further incident,” and landed undamaged. ATSB Director of Transport Safety, Stuart Macleod, said the crew members “became focused on the aircraft’s flight path.” “These distractions increased the flight crew’s workload and delayed their [recognizing] the landing gear was still extended.”
Actor David Charvet is claiming to have new evidence clearing his name after he was accused of fatally striking a dog with his truck in Malibu. The former Baywatch star shared a video that appears to show Vera Errico, the owner of the dog involved in the tragedy, walking other dogs hours after the crash—without a leash. “The video and photographic evidence contradict the false statements that were provided to the police and shared publicly,” a representative for the actor said. According to TMZ, police have cleared Charvet of criminal responsibility. While Errico claims Charvet drove off after hitting her dog, Charvet said he immediately stopped. Errico attacked the motives behind the new video. “We are grieving the loss of our beloved family pet. We have no comment on Mr. Charvet’s efforts to salvage his reputation,” she said. Since the crash, a representative for Charvet said he has been the target of online harassment and death threats. “He intends to correct the lies communicated on this incident and protect his reputation and safety. David also hopes to create awareness around pet safety and the prevention of animal cruelty,” the rep said.