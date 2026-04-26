North Dakota Lawmaker Liz Conmy Dies in Plane Crash
North Dakota state Rep. Liz Conmy died Saturday following a plane crash in Minnesota. Conmy and the unidentified pilot were the only people on board, with both confirmed dead after the aircraft crashed in Brooklyn Park soon after departing from Crystal Airport. The local fire department and police arrived within minutes, but witnesses described a “huge fire” preventing first responders from accessing the plane. One onlooker who lives across from the crash site shared: “The police got here in a few minutes, but it was kind of sad to watch them. You could almost tell on their faces that there was a person in there, and they were kind of circling the plane; they couldn’t do anything without fire.” The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, with an examination of the wreckage expected to begin on Monday or Tuesday. North Dakota State Sen. Tim Mathern has released a statement for his colleague, sharing: “Rep. Liz Conmy was my running mate and friend. She had a zest for life and a strong work ethic. Our democracy needs more like her. She will be missed by Democrats and Republicans alike. Her family has our love and support.”