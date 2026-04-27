Three-Time Super Bowl Champ Dies at 68
Monte Coleman, the linebacker who won three Super Bowls with Washington and coached Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a conference championship, has died. He was 68 years old. The Washington Commanders and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced his death on Sunday. No cause of death was given. “Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history,” Josh Harris, Washington’s controlling owner, said in a statement. “He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses, having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold.” Coleman played for Washington for 16 seasons from 1979 to 1994, winning the Super Bowl with the team in 1983, 1988, and 1992 before retiring in 1995. He went on to coach the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions for a decade, helping them win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2012. UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson said that Coleman “represented everything we strive for at UAPB.” He added, “Excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to developing our student-athletes. His legacy is not only written in championships and honors, but in the lives he changed every single day.”