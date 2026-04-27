Shakira Crew Member Killed in Horror Stage Accident
A construction worker helping assemble the stage for Shakira’s upcoming Brazil concert has died following a tragic accident during setup, organizers confirmed. In a statement posted on Instagram in Portuguese for the “Todo Mundo No Rio” event, the organizers said: “The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show.” They added that first responders provided initial care on site, but “the professional passed away at the hospital,” and said they were offering “all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.” Brazil’s state fire brigade said the worker, who has not been named, suffered crushing injuries during lifting operations and was taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where “death was confirmed,” despite emergency efforts. Witnesses described chaos as the structure collapsed, with one telling AFP, “out of nowhere [he] saw people running.” Shakira had been headlining the “Todo Mundo No Rio” concert on Copacabana Beach, which has previously attracted millions of tourists.