Carnival Cruise Ships May Begin Sailing in August Despite Coronavirus Disaster
The Carnival Corporation, which is being probed over its response to coronavirus outbreaks on its ships this year, announced on Monday that it may resume sailing in August. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a “no sail order” last month that will remain in effect until July 24. The order has halted all cruise line operations due to the “high risk of COVID-19 spread on cruise ships.” Carnival said that its phased plan for reopening will begin on August 1, and it will resume operations with eight ships sailing from Texas and Miami. The cruise line has reported at least 1,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on its ships and 39 deaths of passengers and crew members. The corporation is being investigated by the House Transportation Committee and the Australian police for its handling of the outbreak.
A CDC spokeswoman, Caitlin Shockey, told The New York Times that the agency does not “have enough information to say when it will be safe for cruise ships to resume sailing.” Chris Chiames, a Carnival spokesman, noted that there is “no assurance of a return” in August, adding that the “intent was to convey that we will take a phased-in approach.”