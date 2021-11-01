Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Unwanted ‘Tiger King 2’ Cameo
ME-OW
Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for using her image in the forthcoming sequel series to Tiger King. Baskin and her husband, Howard, said in court documents filed Monday that Royal Goode Productions and the streaming giant had breached the appearance release she’d signed with them for the show’s first season. “The Baskins believed that any sequel—though odious—would not include any of their footage,” the suit reads. The couple were caught off-guard seeing clips of themselves in a recent promotional trailer for Tiger King 2, it adds.
The 2020 docuseries, a runaway hit with viewers stuck indoors in the throes of a pandemic, unfairly maligned Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue, according to the lawsuit. According to documents, the show “wrongly attempted to suggest” Baskin was abusing the animals in her care and made a “most pernicious” implication that she was involved in her first husband’s 1997 disappearance. Baskin herself has expressed disdain for Tiger King and its producers, saying that the project was nothing more than “a reality show dumpster fire.” She is seeking to force Netflix to cut any footage of her out of Tiger King 2, which premieres on Nov. 17.