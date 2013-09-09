Carolina Herrera's Geometry Lesson

Carolina Herrera’s Spring collection was inspired by the Kinetic Art movement, and the “effects of motion and the eye’s perception.” That translated to a dynamic interaction between body and mathematical proportions: sculpted hour-glass bodices, ivory dresses of concentric rings and prints, and chiffon skirts with vanishing, trompe l'oeil curves.

But not everything was as precise as a work of geometric theory: there were surprises such as floppy hats, asymmetrical bathing suits, and feathered tops.

After the show, Ne-Yo was swarmed by fans. He took a moment to chat with us – and plug his new album. “I’m in the lab as we speak, which would explain all of this un-cute scruff,” he said, rubbing his chin. “Album will be out around the top of the year.” As for incorporating some of the Herrera models in his music videos? “Yeah, I think the better question is which models would I not have in my music video? When we suggested that the show’s opener, Karlie Kloss, would be a good choice, Ne-Yo replied, “Karlie? Wait, I’m sorry I don’t know who that is.”

Close by was Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks who had just gotten up from her front-row seat next to legendary New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham. When asked if Joan Harris or her any of her other on-screen characters would wear something from Herrera’s collection, she chuckled: “One of my characters?” she said. “No, I want to wear it for myself!”