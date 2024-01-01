CHEAT SHEET
Carolina Panthers Owner Appears to Toss Drink at Fans
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was caught on video appearing to toss a drink at fans in disgust after his team’s New Year’s Eve shellacking by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time,” an NFL spokesperson told the Charlotte Observer. The video seems to have been shot from a suite next to the luxury box and went viral when it was posted on social media. Tepper, a hedge fund billionaire, bought the Panthers in 2018. They’ve lost twice as many games as they have won since then, and Sunday’s 26-0 shutout means they lost a shot at the No. 1 draft pick. The team had no immediate comment on Tepper’s fourth-quarter fit of frustration.