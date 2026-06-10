Caroline Kennedy Makes Major Change After Daughter’s Death

Caroline Kennedy and her husband have quietly upended their lives since the death of their daughter, moving in with their son-in-law and taking on a daily role in raising his two toddlers.

Tatiana Schlossberg, an environmental journalist and author, died in December 2025 at 35 after battling acute myeloid leukemia, leaving behind a 4-year-old son, Edwin, and a 2-year-old daughter, Josephine, in the care of her husband, Dr. George Moran. Now Caroline, 68, and her husband, Ed Schlossberg, 80, have moved into the same apartment as Moran to help care for the children full-time, according to Tatiana’s brother, Jack Schlossberg, who spoke to People magazine.

“My parents are grandparents, but they’re really playing the role of new parents right now,” Jack, 33, said. “They live with my niece and nephew and take care of them every single day. They’re really taking everything in stride, but really taking care of the kids.”

Tatiana Schlossberg is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, the only surviving child of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“Most people don’t realize that they are really acting as new parents right now, and they’re all living in the same apartment,” he added.

In a devastating essay published in The New Yorker roughly a month before she died, Tatiana wrote about learning she had roughly a year to live. “My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me,” she wrote. “My son might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears.”

Of her daughter, she wrote, “I was gone for almost half of her first year of life. I don’t know who, really, she thinks I am, and whether she will feel or remember, when I am gone, that I am her mother.”

In the same essay, Tatiana paid tribute to her husband, whom she had met at Yale and married in 2017. “He talked to all the doctors and insurance people that I didn’t want to talk to; he slept on the floor of the hospital; he didn’t get mad when I was raging on steroids and yelled at him that I did not like Schweppes ginger ale, only Canada Dry,” she wrote, describing him as “perfect” and saying she felt “so cheated and so sad that I don’t get to keep living the wonderful life I had with this kind, funny, handsome genius I managed to find.”

Jack Schlossberg, the youngest of Caroline’s three children, launched a congressional campaign shortly before his sister’s death. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The essay also took sharp aim at her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she accused of harming the country through his attacks on the U.S. public health system and his alliance with President Donald Trump.

Tatiana disclosed in the piece that even during her treatments, her parents, Jack, and her older sister Rose had been “raising my children”—and lamented that her death would be yet another tragedy the Kennedy family would have to endure.