JFK Jr.’s Nephew Gives Weird Response On Uncle’s Sex Life

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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.

As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.

Wonderfeel Youngr NMN Shop At Wonderfeel

Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.

If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.