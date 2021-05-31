Caroline Kennedy Being Considered as U.S. Ambassador to Australia: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Caroline Kennedy is being considered as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Australia, Axios reports. Kennedy, 63, who is the last surviving child of former President John F. Kennedy, served as the ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration. Joe Hockey, Australia’s ambassador to the U.S., told The Australian that the nomination would be “”hugely symbolic,” saying her status as “member of the royal family of the democratic party” would make the decision incredibly meaningful. Kennedy would replace Trump pick Arthur Culverhouse, who returned to the U.S. in January. Axios is also reporting that Vicki Kennedy, Ted Kennedy’s widow, is being considered for a posting in Europe.