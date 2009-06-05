Carradine's Death Accidental?

CHEAT SHEET
Already a cult figure, David Carradine may have punched his ticket to permanent urban legend status as details emerge about his untimely death in Thailand. According to Thai police, Carradine's death, originally thought to be a suicide, may in fact have been the accidental result of a fetish gone wrong. The 72 year-old actor was found hanging in his hotel with a rope tied around his neck—and his penis. "The two ropes were tied together," one officer told the Associated Press. "It is unclear whether he committed suicide or not or he died of suffocation or heart failure due to an orgasm." Adding to the theory that Carradine's death was not intentional: friends say the actor was happy and did not exhibit signs of suicidal depression.