Carrie Ann Inaba Leaves ‘The Talk’ for Good

Carrie Ann Inaba, who took a break from CBS’s The Talk several months ago amid turmoil over comments by co-host Sharon Osbourne, is not returning to the show. Deadline was the first to report the news, which Inaba later confirmed in a video on Instagram. The choreographer and Dancing With the Stars judge announced she was temporarily stepping back in April to focus on her “well-being” and “health.” She did not specify why she’s permanently exiting but said she and the show had mutually agreed on it. It’s unclear who will replace Inaba. Jerry O’Connell was recently named to take the place of Osbourne, who exited after an uproar about her comments on racism and allegations by former co-hosts that she had made racist remarks in the past.