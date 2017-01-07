Carrie Fisher Laid to Rest in Giant Prozac Pill

CHEAT SHEET
Carrie Fisher's ashes were carried in a giant Prozac pill at her memorial service on Friday. Fisher, who was cremated and laid to rest along with her mother Debbie Reynolds, had been very open about her struggles with Bipolar Disorder while she was alive, and Prozac is often used in treatment for the disorder. Her brother explained the quirky move after the funeral. “Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd Fisher told reporters. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be,” he said, adding that “Carrie would like that.” Fisher was placed in a crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles along with her mother. The family intends to hold another public memorial service for Fisher at some time in the near future, they said.