Carrie Fisher Will Appear on Two New ‘Family Guy’ Episodes
IN THE CAN
Before her untimely death this week, Carrie Fisher reportedly completed voice-acting work for two new episodes of Family Guy, likely set to air during the show's 15th season next year. Since 2005, Fisher has appeared in more than 20 episodes of the animated series of Peter Griffin's boss Angela, including in one of the show's Star Wars parodies in which she played Angela as Mon Mothma. In addition to the upcoming Family Guy episodes, Fisher will appear one final time as Princess Leia in next December's Star Wars: Episode VIII, which wrapped shooting this past July and is currently in post-production.
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was among the many celebrities and former colleagues to pay tribute to Fisher on Twitter following the news that she had passed.