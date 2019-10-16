CHEAT SHEET

    Hong Kong Leader’s Annual Speech Ruined by Lawmakers Shouting Demands for Her Resignation

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

    Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, was driven from the city’s legislative chamber Wednesday by lawmakers repeatedly shouting demands for her resignation. Lam took her place at the lectern to deliver an annual policy address but lawmakers loudly jeered at her and, after two failed attempts to deliver her prepared words, Lam left the chamber. She later delivered the speech by video-link from another location. Despite the clear antipathy toward her, Lam was in no mood to compromise in her address, saying: “Any acts that advocate Hong Kong’s independence and threaten the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests will not be tolerated.” Pro-democracy lawmakers played a recording of screams and the firing of tear gas at Lam and an image of the protest movement's slogan, “Five demands, not one less!” was projected onto the stage.

