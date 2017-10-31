CHEAT SHEET
    Carter Page: I May Have Talked Russia With Papadopoulos

    To the delight of social media, Carter Page—foreign-policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign—once again appeared on national television Monday night, and admitted that he “may have” discussed Russia with indicted fellow adviser George Papadopoulos. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty this month to lying to the FBI as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election and is now cooperating with the investigation. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked if Page and Papadopoulos ever exchanged emails. “Probably a few, yeah,” Page said. “Were you on email chains about Russia?” Hayes asked. “It may have come up, yeah,” Page answered. He later noted that he, too, has been willingly cooperating with the investigation “since March.”

