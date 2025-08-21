James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to get tough on JD Vance, much like the British pub that reportedly told him to take a hike after its staff refused to serve him.

The veteran political consultant, the brains behind Democrat Bill Clinton’s victory over conservative George H. W. Bush in the 1992 presidential election, reckons Vance, 41, is the Republican Party’s weak link—and that should be exploited.

In his trademark firebrand fashion, Carville told Democrats to “kick the s**t” of Vance “every chance” they get. Speaking on his Politics War Room podcast, released on Thursday, he laid into the VP for vacationing in England and referenced reports that a posh countryside pub turned away Vance and his posse when they tried to dine there. Vance’s team, however, denies this.

Vance and his family spent some quality time in the Cotswolds, an area of rural beauty known to be popular with A-list expats.

Carville, pictured on his podcast, was unhappy with Vance on several counts. Politics War Room

“He’s entitled to a vacation. I’ll give him that. Guess where he went? To a place called Oxfordshire in England, which is a tony, wealthy place that rich Londoners go to. It’s the Martha’s Vineyard of England. And why we didn’t blow this up?” Carville reasoned.

He added, “If they give you a gift, take the gift.”

Carville, 80, thinks Vance should have opted to vacation domestically, however. “Okay, why didn’t the Tourist Association of the Florida panhandle blow this up? Las Vegas people, the California people, the Wyoming people. You mean you can’t vacation with your wife and kids in his own country?

The Bull Pub in Charlbury, where Vance was reportedly rejected from. Toby Melville/REUTERS

“I’m getting ready to go to Lake George, could be the most beautiful place on earth. People in upstate New York would have been glad to have his money. But what does he do? He goes to a tony English village.”

He then referenced reports that Vance was turned away from The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, after staff said they would refuse to serve the VP. “And, by the way, he wouldn’t even let him in the best pub because employees in the pub said they wouldn’t serve him. That is where—use JD Vance and just kick the s**t out of him every chance you get,” an animated Carville added.

A poster by the "Everyone Hates Elon" protest group depicting a satirical image of Vance displayed in Cheltenham, Oxfordshire, during his visit. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Co-host Al Hunt suggested that political opponents should invite Vance into their districts for political showdowns, as the VP is lumbered with the task of selling Trump’s unpopular Big, Beautiful Bill.

“Yeah, JD-f-----g-Vance,” Carville agreed. “Going to Oxfordshire.”

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to comment,” a staff member at The Bull told the Daily Beast last week via phone call when quizzed on Vance’s reported rejection. Vance’s team said he had only considered dining there for lunch, but opted against it of his own accord.