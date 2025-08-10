JD Vance’s U.K. Vacation Home Owner Apologizes to Neighbors for ‘Circus’

The owner of the manor house hosting Vice President JD Vance for his vacation in the U.K. has apologized to neighbors for turning their peaceful village into a “circus.”

Secret service agents have descended on Charlbury, a town of fewer than 3000 residents in the southwest of England, transforming its quiet streets with checkpoints, high-tech gear, and even carving out a makeshift helipad in a nearby field, The Telegraph reports.

Amid the upheaval, the owner of the luxury almost $11,000-a-week manor house Vance has rented for the week sent neighbors an apologetic message.

Vice President JD Vance fishes with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the secretary's Chevening House in Sevenoaks, England on Friday. Several groups are reportedly planning to protest Vance's U.K. visit. Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pippa Hornby said she was “so sorry for the circus that is there for the next few days,” according to The Telegraph, adding that she hoped Vance’s stay would not be “too disruptive.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Vance’s office and the Secret Service for comment.

This isn’t the first time the vice president’s vacation has caused a stir.

Vance, 41, faced criticism last week after the Secret Service made an extraordinary request to raise an Ohio river’s water level for his family’s recent boating excursion.

A spokesperson for Vance previously told the Daily Beast, “The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend.”

Secret Service explained that the request was “to ensure that motorized watercraft and emergency personnel could operate safely with appropriate water levels during a recent visit.”

The vice president was also criticized after his Disneyland outing last month reportedly caused delays for other park guests and drew over 100 protestors.

And crowds of angry tourists gathered at the Colosseum after the ancient landmark was closed early to accommodate Vance during his Rome trip in April. He also ended his Vermont ski trip in March early after facing protests.

Vance is accompanied on his trip by his wife Usha, 39, and their three children, ages 8, 5, and 3. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Vance is renting the 18th century Oxfordshire house for £8,000 a week, or roughly $10,760 dollars, the Daily Mail has reported. The property reportedly features six acres of gardens and is enclosed by a 15-foot stone wall.

He is accompanied on his vacation by his wife Usha, 39, and their three children, Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

Locals are unhappy about Vance’s arrival, according to the Mail, and several groups are reportedly organizing protests similar to those held at the Disneyland hotel where he was believed to have stayed last month.

The Stop Trump Coalition, which mobilized hundreds of protestors for President Donald Trump’s recent U.K. visit, told The Telegraph, “JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the U.K. as Donald Trump” and warned that “even in the Cotswolds”—where Vance is vacationing—“he will find the resistance waiting.”

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, whose farm is just around the corner from Vance's vacation home, has blasted the vice president, labeling him a “bearded God-botherer.” Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

More trouble may be lurking just around the corner. The manor house he’s rented is reportedly a mile away from TV star Jeremy Clarkson’s farm. The Top Gear presenter blasted Vance as a “t---” who has “no clue about history” in a Sunday Times piece in March.

Clarkson’s outburst came after the vice president described the U.K., which sent more than 250,000 troops to fight U.S.-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”