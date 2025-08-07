Vice President JD Vance’s team made the extraordinary decision to raise the water level of an Ohio river during a recent Vance family boating excursion.

The request was made by the U.S. Secret Service in order to support the safe navigation of Vance’s security detail down the Little Miami River, where Vance and his family recently spent his 41st birthday, according to an exclusive in The Guardian Wednesday.

Vance and his family were spotted going down the river by locals over the weekend, the report noted, citing social media posts. Vance was said to be seen canoeing on the river. One Reddit user specifically noted the presence of Secret Service agents.

“Bridge and traffic were disrupted in Milford because someone wanted to canoe down the Little Miami River this morning,” the Saturday post read.

Vance was vacationing in the area with his family to celebrate his 41st birthday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers told The Guardian that their Louisville office had received “a request to temporarily increase outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel.”

An anonymous source alleged that the request was also made in order to create “ideal kayaking conditions” for the vice president and his family. The Guardian could not independently confirm the claim.

Requests for comment by the Daily Beast to Vance’s office, the Secret Service and USACE were not returned by the time of publication. The vice-president’s office also did not respond to a request for comment from The Guardian.

Norm Eisen, a former White House special counsel for ethics and government reform, told The Guardian that while he received a lot of “unusual” requests during his time with President Barack Obama, “I never got one to increase the outflow of a waterway as part of a government official going kayaking.”

“My nickname was ‘Mr No’ and I certainly would have lived up to it in this situation. I never would have permitted this kind of a thing because whether it technically violates the rules or not, it creates the appearance that the vice-president of the United States is getting special treatment that’s not available to the average person who wants to utilize that body of water for recreational purposes.”

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) data for Caesar Creek Lake shows a sharp increase in water surface elevation followed by a sudden drop around early August, during the time the Vance family was vacationing in the area.

Graphs on the USGS website show an increase followed by a sudden drop in the lake's water levels in early August. USGS

In a statement to The Guardian, the Secret Service said that it had worked with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and USACE to plan the safe passage of motorized boats during a recent visit, but that it could not discuss specifics.

As The Guardian notes, USACE has modified water levels before upon request, including for community events or when training emergency responders, but their anonymous source also notes that requests designed to accommodate individuals are incredibly rare.

An anonymous source told The Guardian that requests to adjust water levels for specific individuals are extremely rare. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In response to an enquiry from The Guardian about whether the decision to alter the water levels was properly documented, a spokesperson for USACE said that the request from the Secret Service “met the operational criteria outlined in the Water Control Manual for Caesar Creek Lake and did not require a deviation from normal procedures”.

“It was determined that the operations would not adversely affect downstream or upstream water levels,” the spokesperson added.

Vance’s family vacations have become online fodder since the 41-year-old took office alongside Trump.

Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t. https://t.co/GjvIUg8I2B — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 12, 2025

A Vance family trip to Disneyland last month drew crowds of protesters already incensed by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom even weighed in, tweeting, “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Vance was also confronted by protesters during a family ski vacation in Vermont earlier this year, with many expressing their frustrations at the administration’s handling of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Lest Vance consider overseas vacations a quieter alternative, protestors in the U.K. have announced plans to disrupt the Vance family’s upcoming vacation to the Cotswolds later this month.

Vance has been confronted by protestors during several vacations this year. John Lazenby/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Stop Trump coalition, which also protested President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Scotland, told The Telegraph that even in the countryside, Vance “will find the resistance waiting.”