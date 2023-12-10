Cary Grant’s Daughter Shuts Down Rumors About His Sexuality
‘NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED OF’
Jennifer Grant, the only child of silver screen legend Cary Grant, is speaking out about the rumors that her father had affairs with men. “I suppose the [misconception about my father] that comes to mind is the question of, ‘Was he straight? Was he gay?’” Grant told Fox News Digital on Sunday. When the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress published her 2011 memoir, Good Stuff: A Reminiscence of My Father, Cary Grant, “I got hate mail saying, ‘Why aren’t you standing up for the fact that your father was homosexual,” she said. “But the truth of the matter is, I never saw anything to indicate that.” Grant, 57, added that had her father been gay, “I absolutely would’ve stood up for it. He had gay friends and there’s just absolutely nothing to be ashamed of there.” Grant’s remarks come on the heels of the release of Archie, the four-part BritBox docudrama she helped produce. Last week, her mother, Dyan Cannon, weighed in on the subject of her ex-husband’s sexuality. “Once, on a ship liner on the way to England, I saw him be very cozy, flirty with the captain,” Dyan Cannon told uInterview. “But other than that, I never saw anything.”