CA's Concealed-Carry Rules Voided

A federal appeals courts struck a significant blow to gun-control laws in California on Thursday, ruling the state's rules allowing counties to restrict the right to carry a concealed firearm in public are unconstitutional. The court said the rules violate the Second Amendment. “We are not holding that the Second Amendment requires the states to permit concealed carry,” wrote Judge Diarmuid O'Scannlain. “But the Second Amendment does require that the states permit some form of carry for self-defense outside the home.” Experts predict it could eventually make its way to the Supreme Court.