Casey Anthony Defense: Daughter Drowned

Poor Casey Anthony? The woman charged with murdering her own baby appeared on trial in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, where her defense attorney argued that Anthony's daughter Caylee drowned in the family's swimming pool a month before she was reported missing. He added that Casey Anthony's father found Caylee dead in the pool and may have even set his daughter up to deflect any suspicion that he was involved in his granddaughter's death. "You will hear stories about a family that is incredibly dysfunctional," said Casey's lawyer. He concluded his defense by arguing that Casey, 25, was sexually abused by both her father and brother and tried to hide her daughter's death like she has hid her alleged traumatic past and family drama.