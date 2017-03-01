Casey Anthony Judge Believes She Killed Caylee by Accident

The former circuit judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s 2011 murder trial believes the Florida ex-mom may have killed her toddler daughter Caylee by accident. In a Wednesday phone interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Judge Belvin Perry Jr. theorized that Anthony tried to quiet the two-year-old child with chloroform but accidentally used too much. Anthony was acquitted on first-degree murder charges, and Perry believes that if the jury had come to believe a theory similar to his, they might have convicted her on a second-degree manslaughter or murder charge. “There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet,” Perry said, “and just used too much of it, and the baby died.” However, he added, “the only person that really knows what happened was Casey.”
