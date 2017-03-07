Casey Anthony Speaks Out for First Time

Casey Anthony, who became a household name nine years ago when her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, went missing and was later found dead, spoke to the Associated Press about her case. Anthony, now 30, has never spoken publicly about the trial. “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” Anthony told the Associated Press. “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.” Anthony said she understands why public opinion is not in her favor, as she was portrayed in the media as a mother who could not say why her child was missing for a month or explain how there was no eyewitness testimony for her daughter’s alleged accidental drowning. “I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” Anthony said. Caylee was last seen on June 16, 2008, but she was not reported missing until July 15. A utility worker found the girl’s skeletal remains that December in a wooded area, and experts testified in the trial that decaying human remains were likely present in Anthony’s trunk, according to air samples. Ultimately, a jury acquitted her of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED