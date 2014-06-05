CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Casey Kasem's Wife Fights Back

    ALL IN THE FAMILY

    Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty

    Casey Kasem's wife, Jean Kasem, has filed court papers in which she accuses his daughter, Kerri Kasem, of owing her and her husband $1.3 million and of intending to give the actor's fortune to the Church of Scientology (Kerri denies both counts). Jean Kasem also filed a doctor's letter that disputes the claim that Casey Kasem's condition has worsened. On Sunday, Kerri Kasem was awarded temporary custody of her father. She has since asked a judge to allow her terminally ill father to move to a nursing home in Los Angeles.

    Read it at NBC News