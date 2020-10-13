Don’t Snooze On Casper’s Prime Day Mattress Deal

PRIME DAY 2020

The original bed-in-a-box-brand is taking over $100 off their Element Mattress for Prime Day

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

A mattress upgrade might be what you need to turn your year around. Casper, the original bed-in-a-box brand, is taking over $100 off their Element mattress, designed with three layers of foam that are breathable and soft, yet supportive. This is a deal you won’t want to hit the snooze button on.

Casper Element Mattress

Down From $595

Buy on Amazon$476

Free Shipping | Free Returns

