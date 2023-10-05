Cassidy Hutchinson is not done airing out the sordid, amusing, sometimes confounding things she witnessed while working under Donald Trump. The former White House aide, whose book Enough is leading American sales, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and spent much of her time explaining, of all things, the former president’s apparent inability to eat lunch like a normal person.

Hutchinson’s testimony during last year’s January 6 hearings instantly went viral and, as Jimmy Kimmel put it on Wednesday night, “cast serious doubt on the highly professional, by-the-book reputation of the Trump administration.” Among other damning accusations, Hutchinson recalled a time when Trump threw his lunch against the wall in a fit of rage.

But apparently, that’s not even the half of it; even Trump’s ketchup allegedly has to pass muster.

“He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” Hutchinson told Kimmel. “... so he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet—whoever is serving him his meal—he likes to hear the pop.”

What inspired this fear, Hutchinson’s host wondered—his ex-wives? Maybe, as the former staffer humorously suggested, it’s the whole Russia thing? Either way, it seems the former president’s staffers had a lot to worry about once the plates hit the table.

Returning to the moment in her testimony when she alleged that Trump had hurled his lunch at a wall, Hutchinson said, “Sometimes it would happen once or twice a week, sometimes more. Sometimes there would be a week or so lull, but then there would be a bad news story. But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. Sometimes it was just flipping the table.”

Although she says she’s now had a change of heart, Hutchinson told Kimmel she went to work for Trump after seeing him at a campaign rally and feeling a kinship with the crowd.

“Something clicked for me—like, that he was there to represent people like I was accustomed to growing up around,” Hutchinson said. “It was just this magnetism that I felt, and at the same time I did feel a draw to public service.”

When it came time for Hutchinson’s summer internship on Capitol Hill, she says, “naturally, things progressed for me.”

At this point, Hutchinson told Kimmel, she doesn’t regret her service in the Trump Administration.

“I used to say I was in the right place at the right time, and that’s how I got elevated to my role you know. Now I’m, was at the wrong place the wrong time? Wrong place at the right time? I don’t know.”