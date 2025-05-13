Cassie Reveals the Twisted Name Diddy Made Her Call Him

Courtroom evidence presented against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday at his sex trafficking and racketeering trial revealed the twisted nickname the disgraced mogul requested his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura call him.

On Tuesday, Ventura testified about her and Combs’ relationship, from how it began when she met him around age 19 to when she became sexually intimate with him when she was 21. The singer allegedly later became subject to years of physical and psychological abuse at his hands, including her claim that she was consistently coerced into Combs’ “freak-off” orgies.

Among the disturbing details discussed during the first day of her testimony on Tuesday was that Combs had asked her to call him by “what I called my grandfather.”

According to courtroom reporter Matthew Russell Lee, a.k.a. Inner City Press, Ventura had called her grandfather “Pop Pop,” and bestowed the nickname to Combs at his request. Lee posted a transcript of the court remarks to X, revealing how Ventura answered when presented with the “email between me and Sean.”

Members of Sean “Diddy” Combs' family arrive at Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“What did you call him?” the assistant U.S. attorney asked Ventura, per the transcription in the post. “Pop Pop,” she responded, because “he asked me what I called my grandfather…I did it but now I think it was disrespectful,” she explained. Ventura also testified earlier in her questioning that Combs would subject her to beatings “often,” according to other reports from inside the proceedings.

“He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,” she said. “I’d get knots in my forehead. Busted lips, swollen lip, swollen eyes... whites of eyes would be red. Bruises all over my body,” she also said, per The Daily Mail.

In addition to the physical abuse, which Combs’ attorneys have declared they will aim to prove was “mutual,” Ventura detailed the numerous “freak offs” she performed to make Combs “happy.”

As Combs would often tape these hours or days-long sexual encounters with “strangers,” Ventura said she lived in constant fear that he would leak said videos if she didn’t participate.

I “didn’t know what ‘no’ could be, or what ‘no’ could turn into,” she told the court Tuesday. “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn’t have much say in it at the time.”

Ventura is currently eight months pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine. Her testimony in Combs’ trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution could last up to four days.

Combs’ defense team introduced their case by admitting that he is a domestic abuser, but added that the music mogul denies the much more serious charges against him.