Crime & Justice

Cassie Reveals the Twisted Name Diddy Made Her Call Him

IT GETS WORSE

Ventura dropped several bombshells on the first day of her testimony against Diddy.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Cassie
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Courtroom evidence presented against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday at his sex trafficking and racketeering trial revealed the twisted nickname the disgraced mogul requested his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura call him.

On Tuesday, Ventura testified about her and Combs’ relationship, from how it began when she met him around age 19 to when she became sexually intimate with him when she was 21. The singer allegedly later became subject to years of physical and psychological abuse at his hands, including her claim that she was consistently coerced into Combs’ “freak-off” orgies.

Among the disturbing details discussed during the first day of her testimony on Tuesday was that Combs had asked her to call him by “what I called my grandfather.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to courtroom reporter Matthew Russell Lee, a.k.a. Inner City Press, Ventura had called her grandfather “Pop Pop,” and bestowed the nickname to Combs at his request. Lee posted a transcript of the court remarks to X, revealing how Ventura answered when presented with the “email between me and Sean.”

Members of Sean “Diddy” Combs' family arrive at Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday.
Members of Sean “Diddy” Combs' family arrive at Manhattan Federal Court Tuesday. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“What did you call him?” the assistant U.S. attorney asked Ventura, per the transcription in the post. “Pop Pop,” she responded, because “he asked me what I called my grandfather…I did it but now I think it was disrespectful,” she explained. Ventura also testified earlier in her questioning that Combs would subject her to beatings “often,” according to other reports from inside the proceedings.

“He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,” she said. “I’d get knots in my forehead. Busted lips, swollen lip, swollen eyes... whites of eyes would be red. Bruises all over my body,” she also said, per The Daily Mail.

In addition to the physical abuse, which Combs’ attorneys have declared they will aim to prove was “mutual,” Ventura detailed the numerous “freak offs” she performed to make Combs “happy.”

How Diddy’s Mom Reacted to Graphic First Day of Son’s TrialBRAVE FACE
Michael Daly
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs, and his mother Janice Combs depart federal court in New York Monday afternoon.

As Combs would often tape these hours or days-long sexual encounters with “strangers,” Ventura said she lived in constant fear that he would leak said videos if she didn’t participate.

I “didn’t know what ‘no’ could be, or what ‘no’ could turn into,” she told the court Tuesday. “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn’t have much say in it at the time.”

Ventura is currently eight months pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine. Her testimony in Combs’ trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution could last up to four days.

Diddy Prosecutors Can’t Find Key Witness as Trial BeginsMIA
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Combs’ defense team introduced their case by admitting that he is a domestic abuser, but added that the music mogul denies the much more serious charges against him.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaPope Gives a Blunt One-Word Reply When Asked to Send a Message to the U.S.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsLibrary of Congress Staff Turn Away New MAGA Bosses
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsSupreme Court Chief Justice Gives Biggest Sign Yet of Trump Disapproval
Janna Brancolini
MediaWashington Post Staff Sound Alarm at Bezos’ CEO’s Drinking
Corbin Bolies
TrumplandTrump Biographer: This is the Truth About Him and Melania
The Daily Beast Podcast,
Corbin Bolies