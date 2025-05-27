Cassie Is Reportedly in Labor Just Days After Testifying at Diddy Trial

Singer Rick Derringer died Monday at 77 surrounded by his friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, and his wife. Wilson announced the “Hang on Sloopy” singer’s passing on Facebook Monday, writing that “with a career spanning six decades, The Legendary Rick Derringer left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, Singer songwriter, and producer.” “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” he added. Derringer’s wife and longtime bandmate, Jenda, told TMZ that he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support. “We thought we had years left but God’s timing is perfect,” she said. According to Wilson, Derringer seemed fine over the weekend but became ill on Monday night while getting ready for bed. He passed away later at a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida. Jenda revealed earlier in February that the rocker had to undergo surgery on his legs, which resulted in some complications. But she noted that he remained “so positive and peaceful,” even after the difficult surgery. Derringer rose to fame while in the band The McCoys, releasing hits like “Hang on Sloopy.” He later worked with artists like Cyndi Lauper and Barbara Streisand. He won a Grammy for his work producing “Weird Al” Yankovic’s self-titled 1983 album.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Grammy-Winning Rocker Has Died at 77ICON GONEThe “Hang on Sloopy” singer died “peacefully” on Monday.
- 2Justin Trudeau’s Footwear for King Charles Event Turns HeadsIN HIS SHOESThe former prime minister went with Adidas sneakers for King Charles III’s visit.
Partner updateAD BY TruSkinSupport Healthy Aging With This Vitamin C Skincare RoutineC THE GLOWTruSkin offers premium skincare without a steep price tag.
- 3Hugh Jackman’s Ex Officially Files for DivorceFAIRYTALE IS OVERThe former couple share two children, Oscar and Ava.
- 4Cassie Is Reportedly in Labor After Testifying Against DiddyBABY #3The singer is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine.
Shop with ScoutedBioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese OneWHITE CAST-PROOFBioré’s $15 UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen.
- 5Number of Americans Taking Weight Loss Jabs Hits New HighDOWNSIZINGA new report from FAIR Health reveals the extent to which weight loss medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro are growing in popularity across America.
- 6United Airlines Jet Spews Flames During Terrifying TakeoffTAKEOFF TERRORFlames erupted from the wing of a Boeing 777 flying from Beijing to San Francisco.
- 7Patti LuPone Reveals Brutal Feud With Fellow Broadway LegendTHAT'S SHOWBIZ, BABYThe star addressed her years-long clash with another Broadway legend.
- 8Bezos’ WaPo Gives Staff Ultimatum as It Pushes Them OutSHOWING THEM THE DOORThe paper’s executive editor offered dozens of staffers buyout packages as billionaire owner Jeff Bezos remakes the paper.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 9Pierce Brosnan Defends Divisive Irish Accent in New Series SHAKEN AND STIRREDThe James Bond star is offering insight into his critically maligned accent choice.
- 10Here’s Where the Ultra-Wealthy Are Now Parking Their MoneyUNDER LOCK AND KEYHigh net-worth punters are looking to shield their value from President Donald Trump’s tariff chaos.
Justin Trudeau joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the opening of a new Canadian parliament session Tuesday, but some weren’t happy with the former prime minister’s footwear. Trudeau wore a blue suit with green and orange Adidas Gazelle sneakers (which top out at about $150 a pair), causing X users to complain. “Always the narcissist seeking attention, Trudeau wore green and orange runners,” one user, a self-described conservative, wrote. “What the hell kind of shoes does Trudeau have on?” another reacted. Others, though, didn’t see an issue. One suggested his choice was simply to “troll his haters.” Another weighed in, “Get ready because the right is about to lose their ever loving mind...” Trudeau, who resigned his post in January, was in attendance for Charles’ speech rebuking U.S. President Donald Trump—without saying his name—for his threats to annex the country. “Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect,” he said. Prior to Tuesday, the last time a monarch oversaw a new Canadian parliament was in 1957 under Queen Elizabeth II.
Summer is almost here—make sure you’re as radiant as the season with TruSkin’s collection of Vitamin C skincare. These essentials combat the effects of premature aging from sun damage and promote healthy-aging, feeding skin important nutrients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and a botanical Hyaluronic Acid alternative. From now until Monday (5/26), TruSkin is slashing prices up to 45% off for its Don’t Fry Day promotion. There’s never been a better time to elevate your skincare routine.
TruSkin’s newest launch, the SPF Serum, is getting rave reviews—4.8 stars on Amazon—and it’s easy to see why. As Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist, explains “It offers SPF 30 broad-spectrum coverage, and I love that it’s a lightweight serum texture that blends easily and offers a natural tint without leaving a white cast behind.”
The vitamin C serum is TruSkin’s best-selling and reviewed product for a reason. A purposeful balance of botanical-infused blends and a special form of vitamin C known as sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP) support skin’s natural radiance, hydration, and overall healthy appearance.
This gentle scrub was designed with all skin types in mind. It gently exfoliates the skin, unclogging and minimizing pores and cleaning away dead cells, dirt, and oil.
Promote skin nutrition with this anti-aging moisturizer that improves the appearance of dark spots, uneven tone, and fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll be left looking refreshed and luminous.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, almost two years after first announcing their split. The actress filed the paperwork in New York, with her lawyer, Elena Karabatos, additionally submitting paperwork related to their settlement, health care coverage, and medical child support, according to People magazine. The outlet adds that the conditions set in the pair’s divorce are “uncontested,” meaning that they only require a sign-off from a judge. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news. Jackman and Furness initially wed in 1996 and share two children: son Oscar and daughter Ava. They announced their separation in Sept. 2023 telling People in a statement at the time: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Jackman has notably been romantically linked to Broadway icon Sutton Foster over the past few months.
Cassie Is Reportedly in Labor Just Days After Testifying at Diddy Trial
Less than two weeks after taking the stand to testify in the ongoing trial of her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie Ventura is reportedly in labor. According to TMZ, a source reported that the singer had been rushed to the labor and delivery unit of a New York hospital. Ventura was more than eight months pregnant when she first appeared on May 12 at the trial, where Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. She ultimately testified over the course of four days, detailing years of harrowing physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of Combs during their 11-year romantic relationship, which ended in 2018. Ventura previously sued Combs in 2023, alleging years of domestic abuse and rape. The suit resulted in a $20 million out-of-court settlement. His current trial concerns, in part, allegations that Combs, 55, forced Ventura to participate in coordinated sexual performances known as “freak-offs.” Ventura, 38, married actor Alex Fine in 2019. They now share two daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4. The couple first announced they were expecting their third child in February, sharing the news on Instagram alongside a series of black-and-white family portraits.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.
The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).
Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.
Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.
Just how many overweight or obese Americans are receiving treatment with GLP-1s? The past six years have seen a staggering 600% increase in the number taking the medications, even as their own figures are shrinking. FAIR Health, a non-profit focused on providing transparent, data-driven research on healthcare costs and coverage. Recently, the organization conducted a study surveying billions of health insurance claims made by individuals prescribed weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, Mounjaro, Saxenda, Wegovy and Zepbound, between 2019 and 2024. By 2024, nearly 4% of Americans were taking the meds to treat obesity or diabetes—with half of that cohort for weight loss specifically. Taking the 2024 U.S. Census into consideration, this means that more than 10 million Americans have at some point likely opted to use GLP-1 injections. (Additionally, FAIR Health’s study found that number of U.S. adults who received bariatric surgery has decreased by 41.8% as of 2024.) Even with this rise in prescriptions, the report still found that as many as 80% of overweight or obese patients were not being served with a weight loss jab or other treatment plans—at least not yet.
Terrifying video has captured the moment a United Airlines flight traveling from China burst into flames on the runway after an engine caught fire during takeoff. Footage of the incident shows Flight UA889 from Beijing to San Francisco accelerating down the runway on Monday when a loud noise erupts from the engine, followed by a fireball. “I was sitting by the window, half asleep, when the plane took off,” a frightened passenger told the Daily Mail. “The nose of the plane should have lifted, and suddenly, the right engine made a noise, and I saw a ball of flame gushing out.” Emergency crews immediately swarmed the scene with dozens of vehicles, and all passengers onboard the Boeing 777 were safely evacuated without injury, with those affected offered complimentary re-booking. United Airlines confirmed a “technical malfunction” caused the incident but provided no further details. The Daily Beast has requested additional comment from the airline.
Broadway icon Patti LuPone spoke out about her falling out with fellow performer Audra McDonald, telling The New Yorker this week that McDonald is “not a friend.” The awkward comment came up when LuPone, 76, was telling The New Yorker‘s Michael Shulman about the “bulls--- that went down” while starring in a two-woman play “The Roommate” with Mia Farrow last fall. The show shared a wall with a neighboring musical, Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen,” and it would get noisy. When LuPone called to complain, she was surprised that one of the musical’s actresses, Kecia Lewis, posted a video on Instagram slamming LuPone’s actions as “bullying” and “racially microaggressive.” Then, the Tony-decorated McDonald, 54, gave the video supportive emojis. “And I thought, You should know better,” said LuPone. “That’s typical of Audra. She’s not a friend.” When Shulman asked about McDonald’s current production of “Gypsy”, a show which garnered LuPone a Tony Award in 2008, the star simply stared at him in silence. Then she turned to the window and sighed: “What a beautiful day.” LuPone and McDonald have starred in a number of shows together including the New York Philharmonic’s concert version of “Sweeney Todd” in 2000 and the L.A. Opera production of “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” in 2007.
Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post wants to push dozens of staffers out the door, offering opinion staffers, staffers with 10 years’ experience, and some desks buyout packages to leave the paper. “Like the rest of our industry, we are adapting to changing habits and new technologies that are transforming news experiences,” executive editor Matt Murray told staffers in a memo obtained by the Daily Beast. “Even as we have begun creating new departments and welcoming new colleagues, to reach new audiences we must increase our staffing flexibility and expand in areas such as audience data and social video.” The entire video desk, the copy desk, and the sports copy desks were also offered buyout packages, which Murray stressed were voluntary. Staffers will have until July 31 to make a decision, and the Post does not have a specific target it needs to reach. The opinion desk was told the buyouts were meant to let staffers “make a clear-eyed decision on whether they want to be part of the new direction for Post Opinion,” according to The New York Times, after Bezos announced his plans to lean into the traditionally conservative values of “free markets and personal liberties.” In a statement, a Post spokesperson said, “The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future and reach audiences where they are. This voluntary program is part of our ongoing efforts aimed at reshaping how we deliver world-class news experiences and expand our reach to serve all Americans.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
Pierce Brosnan doesn’t care what you think about his Irish accent in MobLand. Though the actor, born in County Louth, already speaks with an Irish accent, he adopts a more exaggerated dialect for the Guy Ritchie-directed Paramount+ series, in which he stars as Conrad Harrigan, an Irish mob boss living in London. While Brosnan’s accent choice quickly earned the ire of critics, who maligned it as “over the top,” “a huge distraction,” and “particularly jarring,” the Mamma Mia star stands behind his vocal choice wholeheartedly. Speaking to Radio Times ahead of MobLand’s season finale this weekend, Brosnan, 72, explained, “My own accent is very soft. Conrad’s is a million miles away from my own.” Plus, Brosnan says he’s not entirely to blame: the actor worked closely with a dialect coach to master a new voice, as he’s from County Louth and lives primarily in California, while the character is from Kerry. “He gave me the name of a man and I Googled him, and that was it,” Brosnan told Radio Times. “It was a Kerry accent... I just gave it full tilt.”
The ultra-rich are moving their gold reserves to a far-flung nation to shelter from the destabilizing impact of President Donald Trump’s economic policies. Trump can roil markets with the press of a button, his Truth Social posts usually serving as a bellwether for impending stock market chaos. In response, some mega-rich individuals are choosing to store their gold in a fortified reserve in the politically and economically stable Singapore, CNBC reports. “The Reserve,” as it is aptly known, is a security-guarded six-story facility near the city-state’s Singapore Changi Airport. From January through April, orders to store gold and silver in its private vaults sky-rocketed by 88 percent, its owner said. Some 90 percent of these orders originate outside of Singapore. Sales of gold and silver bars have seen an uptick of 200 percent also, Gregor Gregersen added. He told CNBC: “A lot of very high net worth clients are looking at tariffs, looking at the world changing, looking at the potential of geopolitical instabilities. The idea of putting physical metal in a safe jurisdiction like Singapore with parties they can trust is becoming a big trend nowadays.”